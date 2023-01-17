Splendora ISD trustees honored during School Board Appreciation Month

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Splendora ISD is celebrating its trustees’ dedication and commitment to the district and its students.

The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leaders, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.

“Recognizing the efforts of our volunteer school board is so important because of all the hard work trustees put into making our district a success,” said Dr. Jeff Burke, Superintendent.

Brandon Fry Ken Key Kim Klepcyk Dan Muirhead Jason Sessum Allen Wells

“Our board takes their responsibility of being advocates for our children and community very seriously. They, along with district leadership, are committed to shaping our future growth through innovative and strategic practices. Additionally, they understand their role in honoring those traditions, beliefs, and values that our community still holds dear.

Our board continuously looks for new ways to get feedback from the community and to continue to shape the broader conversation about the future of public education. Our board represents the future of our community through our advocacy for the children in our care,” added Burke.

Dan Troxell, executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards, applauded the efforts of trustees in providing leadership and good governance so that school districts can focus on educating the 5.4 million public schoolchildren in their care.

“Texas school boards are critical to the success of students and the future of Texas,” Troxell said. “Boards lead their districts in the right direction, providing oversight, setting goals, overseeing the budget, and selecting and evaluating the superintendent. These volunteers serve for the betterment of their local schools and communities.”

Board members serving Splendora ISD are Allen Wells, President; Dan Muirhead, Vice President; Kim Klepcyk, Secretary; Barry Welch, Assistant Secretary; Brandon Fry, Member; Ken Key, Member; and Jason Sessum, Member.

Learn more about school board service at tasb.org.

