Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2023:

  • Criscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Potter County
  • Brady, Karl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Julio, Barreto – Possession of Marijuana
  • Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child and Hold for Harris County
  • Kendrick, April Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hoover, Ray Keith – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Reavis, Jeffery Dale – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Epps, Alfred Simmons – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Head, Deborah D. – Public Intoxication
  • Viera-Baez, Jonathan Alejandro – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Larson, Brittney Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Sackett, Amber Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sackett, Tracy Lyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Estrada-Anda, Miguel Candelario – Fleeing Police Officer
Brady, Karl
Criscuoli, Eleigh Corey
Epps, Alfred Simmons
Estrada-Anda, Miguel Candelaro
Head, Deborah D
Henson, Travien Deandre
Hoover, Ray Keith
Julio, Barreto
Kendrick, April Michelle
Larson, Brittney Nicole
Reavis, Jeffery Dale
Sackett, Amber Nicole
Viera-Baez, Jonathan Alejandro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.