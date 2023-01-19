Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2023:
- Criscuoli, Eleigh Corey – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Potter County
- Brady, Karl – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Julio, Barreto – Possession of Marijuana
- Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child and Hold for Harris County
- Kendrick, April Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hoover, Ray Keith – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reavis, Jeffery Dale – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Epps, Alfred Simmons – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Head, Deborah D. – Public Intoxication
- Viera-Baez, Jonathan Alejandro – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Larson, Brittney Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Sackett, Amber Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sackett, Tracy Lyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Estrada-Anda, Miguel Candelario – Fleeing Police Officer