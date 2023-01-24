Cleveland Chamber names top businesses, citizens at annual gala

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the beginning of a new era in leadership during its annual gala on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cleveland Civic Center. Outgoing Board Chairman Regina Vollmer was presented with a chairman’s gavel from the office of State Rep. Ernest Bailes, and incoming Board Chairman Camille Landry began her term.
Dressed in a Devo band costume befitting the 80s theme, Landry told Vollmer that she was creating a new title in her honor as the Chamber would have a tough time functioning without her spirit for volunteerism.
“I offer her a new title as Magistrate of Participation, a title to be held for the remainder of [her] existence,” said Landry, jokingly.
Landry lauded Vollmer for stepping into the Chairman’s role as an interim when the former chairman moved and had to resign abruptly.
“She seamlessly took over the responsibilities, as well as managing all her other commitments. She will be a hard act to follow,” Landry said in all seriousness.
Landry, a relative newcomer to Cleveland, thanked the Chamber for helping her family business – Fullscope Pest Control.
“I came as an outsider, not from Cleveland, starting a business, and met all these wonderful people, and everything has changed. I am part of this community. I live here and I don’t let anyone say anything bad about Cleveland,” she said.
The year 2022 was a good year for the Chamber, Landry added.
“Look out 2023. We are excited to have more collaboration with the City of Cleveland and all the area organizations that participate in growing our community. The Chamber will achieve great things for our businesses and community, and this we do together,” she said.
Awards were given by the Chamber to the following:
- Ambassador of the Year: Regina Vollmer
- Volunteer of the Year: Heaven’s Army
- Citizen of the Year: Chamber Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good
- Business of the Year: Whataburger
- Chairman’s Choice: Brian Garcia
- Best New Business: Honey Bee Coffee
- Best Customer Service: Sinful Southern Belles
- Best Storefront: Easy Street Florist
The presenting sponsor for the Chamber gala was Texas Emergency Hospital of Cleveland. The meal was catered by La Costa Restaurant of Cleveland.