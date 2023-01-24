Cleveland Chamber names top businesses, citizens at annual gala

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the beginning of a new era in leadership during its annual gala on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cleveland Civic Center. Outgoing Board Chairman Regina Vollmer was presented with a chairman’s gavel from the office of State Rep. Ernest Bailes, and incoming Board Chairman Camille Landry began her term.

Dressed in a Devo band costume befitting the 80s theme, Landry told Vollmer that she was creating a new title in her honor as the Chamber would have a tough time functioning without her spirit for volunteerism.

“I offer her a new title as Magistrate of Participation, a title to be held for the remainder of [her] existence,” said Landry, jokingly.

Camille Landry, the new chairman of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, delivered a chairman’s address at the Jan. 20 gala.

Landry lauded Vollmer for stepping into the Chairman’s role as an interim when the former chairman moved and had to resign abruptly.

“She seamlessly took over the responsibilities, as well as managing all her other commitments. She will be a hard act to follow,” Landry said in all seriousness.

Landry, a relative newcomer to Cleveland, thanked the Chamber for helping her family business – Fullscope Pest Control.

“I came as an outsider, not from Cleveland, starting a business, and met all these wonderful people, and everything has changed. I am part of this community. I live here and I don’t let anyone say anything bad about Cleveland,” she said.

The year 2022 was a good year for the Chamber, Landry added.

“Look out 2023. We are excited to have more collaboration with the City of Cleveland and all the area organizations that participate in growing our community. The Chamber will achieve great things for our businesses and community, and this we do together,” she said.

Awards were given by the Chamber to the following:

Ambassador of the Year: Regina Vollmer

Volunteer of the Year: Heaven’s Army

Citizen of the Year: Chamber Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good

Business of the Year: Whataburger

Chairman’s Choice: Brian Garcia

Best New Business: Honey Bee Coffee

Best Customer Service: Sinful Southern Belles

Best Storefront: Easy Street Florist

The presenting sponsor for the Chamber gala was Texas Emergency Hospital of Cleveland. The meal was catered by La Costa Restaurant of Cleveland.

District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness and husband, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, donned 80s inspired costumes for the Chamber gala. Kari Duggar, Camille Landry and Jay Rice EDC Board Member Rachel Hall and Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless Texas Emergency Hospital’s Patti Foster reacts to seeing Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless in costume for the 80s-themed Chamber gala. Texas Emergency Hospital was the presenting sponsor for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Jan. 20. Devo was in the house for the Chamber gala. Left to right Rick Duggar, Scott Pinkerton, Camille Landry and Kari Duggar. The flags were presented by an honor guard of the Cleveland ISD Air Force Junior ROTC. Chamber COO Victoria Good welcomes guests to the gala. Regina Vollmer (right) is the Ambassador of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured with her is Chamber CEO Victoria Good. Heaven’s Army was named Volunteer of the Year. Victoria Good, the Chamber COO, was named the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year. Brian Garcia with Entergy was recognized as an outgoing member of the board of directors for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Honey Bee Coffee was recognized as the Best New Business. Sinful Southern Belles was recognized for Best Customer Service. Easy Street Florist, owned by Tommy and Sharla Bowen, was voted as Best Storefront. Lynette Jackson (right) received a plaque of appreciation as an outgoing director for the Chamber. Aaron Weddington (right) was recognized as an outgoing director for the Chamber. Weddington most recently was manager of the Cleveland Walmart store but has been transferred to another store in the Houston area. Regina Vollmer (center) holds a Chairman’s Gavel that is presented to all outgoing chairman for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured with her are Chamber CEO Victoria Good and Chamber Chairman Camille Landry. The ladies of Heaven’s Army were presented a fun, faux trophy for their dance performance at the Chamber gala. They performed to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

