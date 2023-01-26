LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests

A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were sent to the Colony Ridge communities and the Plum Grove area due to a rise in violent crimes involving weapons, gang activities, narcotics, heavy equipment and auto thefts.

“During the two-day period, numerous traffic stops were made, which resulted in a total of nine narcotics arrests. The arrests were made for possession of narcotics ranging from cocaine, prescription medications, Xanax, THC vape cartridges and THC edibles,” said Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for LCSO. “Also during these traffic stops, deputies recovered three weapons, including an outfitted full auto Glock handgun, an AR-15 that was reported stolen out of Houston, and a .22 caliber rifle.”

In addition to the drug arrests, deputies arrested one person with an outstanding warrant for multiple DWIs out of Montgomery County, along with recovering two pieces of heavy equipment (dump trailer and tractor).

Investigators also were able to document three gang members in the area. One is a member of the Texas-based white supremacy prison gang known as Solid Wood Soldiers (SWS), a Texas-based Mexican prison gang member of Tango Blast and a self-admitted Piru Blood gang member out of Houston, Meyers added.

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office believes that the presence of law enforcement in the Plum Grove area for those two days proved to be a success in the identification of multiple subjects involved in gang activity, narcotics, weapons and thefts in the area. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance from all the assisting agencies,” Meyers said.

The following subjects were arrested and charged during the two-day operation:

Louis Pradjedes Salazar, 28, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams;

Arturo Flores, 17, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, more than 2 grams but less than 400 grams;

Richard Soto, 19, charged with two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance;

Andrew Gutierrez, 19, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Angel Jesus Huerta, 20, charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of a Firearm;

April Sarahi Martinez, 18, charged with two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance;

Jose Manvel Juarez, 23, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Darwin Rivera, 32, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Wilfredo Orrellana, 35, charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; and

Mario Luis Vela Rodriguez, 55, arrested for a warrant out of Montgomery County.

