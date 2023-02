The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2023:

Davis, Richard Milton – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jolivette, Keenan Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Stevenson, Jennifer Renee – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson, James Daniel – Theft of Property and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Guillory, Arthur Curtis Jr. – Delivery of Marijuana

