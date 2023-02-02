Lone Star College spring enrollment increases

Lone Star College experienced a 3 percent increase in spring enrollment from a year ago, going against a nationwide trend. LSC reported 80,595 enrolled students in spring 2023 compared to 78,463 in spring 2022.

“The last few years have been challenging, but I am very pleased that students continue to put their trust in Lone Star College,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Whether a person is interested in academic transfer programs or workforce training, Lone Star College is ready to help them be successful.”

The data comes from the Spring 2023 LSC Official Day reports and represents credit enrollment only. LSC helps more than 90,000 credit and non-credit students start close and go far each semester.

Enrollment in Texas community colleges fell 1.7 percent from 2020 to fall 2021, according to the latest data available. Nationally, community college enrollment dropped 7.8 percent as reported by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

“We are also seeing more students choosing face-to-face instruction,” said Head. “Lone Star College faculty, staff and administrators remain committed to providing high-quality education whether a student chooses in-person, online or a combination of the two.”

This semester saw 42 percent of LSC students receiving face-to-face instruction compared to 34 percent in spring 2022. In addition to supporting in-person and online students, LSC recently launched its eight campus, LSC-Online to provide a guaranteed schedule that will allow students to earn their degree in two years.”

LSC offers maximum flexibility with multiple start dates. Students receive the same content and the same credit regardless of when they start classes. Many students also qualify for financial assistance which covers educational expenses, including tuition, fees, books and supplies. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Class-Start-Options.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

