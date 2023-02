The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 12, 2023:

Verde, J – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Mims, Theodore – Disregard Stop Sign, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operating Motor Vehicle without License Plate and Failure to Report Change of Address

Burnett, Jacob Troylynn – Disorderly Conduct

Burnett, Jacob Troylynn Verde, J

Share this: Twitter

Facebook