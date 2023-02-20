Shooting in Hull leaves one dead

A murder investigation is underway by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office after the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Ames woman at a home on CR 2414 in Hull early Monday morning.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched in reference to a shooting around 5:27 a.m. When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving measures on the victim, identified as Tangela Stephens, who later succumbed to her injuries. Stephens was shot inside a one-bedroom apartment located behind the main house on the property of her boyfriend Marvin Toth. Toth’s son, Aurelio Toth, is identified as the murder suspect.

“We learned that Ms. Stephens had been allowed to stay overnight at Mr. Toth’s property. She was sleeping in a one-bedroom apartment behind Mr. Toth’s house. The son was mad that she was there and got into an argument with his dad. At some point in the argument, the son, carrying a shotgun, followed his dad to the apartment where he shot Ms. Stephens, killing her,” Meyers said.

The father and son were transported to the sheriff’s office where they shared a similar story with investigators about how the shooting transpired, Meyers said.

“Aurelio Toth basically admitted to fatally shooting her. He was placed in custody on a charge of murder,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that Marvin Toth was involved in the shooting.”

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Stephens’ body was picked up at the scene by Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton and transported to Beaumont for the autopsy.

Toth has not been arraigned at this time, so his mugshot and possible bond or bail amounts are not available at this time. This is an active investigation. Updates will be provided if new information is available.

