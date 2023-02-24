Liberty County Sheriff’s Office hosts grand opening of new law enforcement center

The grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center was celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 22, nearly two years after the first shovels of dirt were turned on the 39-acre property on SH 146 North in Liberty.

In his remarks to the hundreds of people who gathered for the event, Sheriff Bobby Rader thanked everyone for their support of the sheriff’s office and welcomed them to tour the new 49,000-square-foot facility, designed by Burns Architecture and erected by White Construction Company.

While some of the LCSO staff have already relocated to the new headquarters, supply chain issues impacting technology and equipment have delayed the entire staff, particularly the 911 dispatch center, from relocating from the old sheriff’s office on Beaumont Ave.

The law enforcement center complex is actually two buildings – one for the sheriff’s office, emergency management and Texas Rangers and another 9,000-square foot annex that is dedicated to the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace, Texas game wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The buildings were designed by Kenny Burns with Burns Architecture and were erected by White Construction Company. Funding for the estimated $25 million project came from the issuance of a 20-year, low-interest certificate of obligation that was approved by Liberty County Commissioners Court in June 2020.

Liberty County Masons took part in a cornerstone dedication at the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Always in Liberty County law enforcement officers' minds is fallen LCSO Deputy Richard Whitten, who died in Feb. 2020, months after being shot as he attempted to apprehend a triple-murder suspect in May 2019.

The new sheriff’s office has:

a foyer area for the public with a buzzer to reach the dispatch center afterhours;

a reception desk behind a glass window;

an enclosed dispatch center that has its own breakroom and sleeping quarters that can be used during times of natural disasters and emergencies;

a training room with a large drop-down projection screen, raked seating and desks that can accommodate 120 people; this room may also be used for press conferences or to open up to other agencies as a training site (each desk also will have outlets for phones, tablets and laptops);

a backup generator to power the building in times of emergency;

gym for LCSO employees;

male and female locker rooms with showers;

large rooms for evidence and weapons storage; and

ample office space for deputies, supervisors, support staff and the sheriff.

Wednesday’s open house included a cornerstone dedication ceremony by the freemasons of the Grand Lodge of Texas.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn prepared an elk chili that was served to guests by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse.

Kami Whitten holds a framed photo of her late husband, LCSO Deputy Richard Whitten, who died in February 2020 from injuries he suffered in May 2019 while trying to apprehend a murder suspect. Whitten’s photo will be displayed in a place of honor at the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center. Texas Ranger Major Grover “Frank” Huff visits with Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert at the grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center. Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen, who previously served in Liberty County but is now assigned to the Lufkin area, is pictured with Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller. Five Texas Rangers attended the grand opening of the Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Pictured with Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman are (left to right) Ranger Brandon Bess, Ranger Joseph Dreaden, Major Grover “Frank” Huff, Lt. Brian “Travis” Brazil and Ranger Ryan Clendennen. LCSO Deputy Darrell Warner (left) and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn are pictured. The grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday ended with a chili luncheon prepared by Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn (not pictured). Pictured left to right are Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, LCSO Deputy Steve Rasberry, LCSO Training Coordinator Luis Jennings and retired Pct. 6 Constable Royce Wheeler. Cleveland was represented at the grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center by City Manager Scott Swigert, Police Chief Darrel Broussard and retired dispatch supervisor Deanna Prentiss. Also in attendance, but not pictured, were Mary Cohn, librarian, Councilman Fred Terrell, Councilman Eddie Lowery, Police Capt. Scott Felts and EDC Director Robert Reynolds. Dayton Police Department’s Lt. Shane Burleigh and Chief Derek Wood are pictured with Texas Rangers Joseph Dreaden and Brandon Bess inside the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center. Retired Texas Game Warden Mike Boone, who is best known for his appearances on the TV show “Lone Star Law,” attended the grand opening of the Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday. He is pictured with Chip Green, a member of the Tarkington Prairie Lodge #498 of the Masons. Kenny Burns with Burns Architecture and Jim White with White Construction took part in the grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Burns designed the building that White’s company built. LCSO Chief Deputy Billy Knox is pictured with his uncle, Stuart Red, who just retired from Houston Police Department after 43 years. Red was a K-9 officer. (Left to right) Retired HPD Officer Stuart Red, County Court at Law 2 Bailiff John Coleman and County Court at Law 2 Judge Wes Hinch Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader welcomes U.S. Rep. Brian Babin to the grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Babin was on a tight schedule, so he stayed long enough to visit with a few folks and present a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol to Rader.

