Liberty County Sheriff’s Office hosts grand opening of new law enforcement center

The grand opening of the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center was celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 22, nearly two years after the first shovels of dirt were turned on the 39-acre property on SH 146 North in Liberty.
In his remarks to the hundreds of people who gathered for the event, Sheriff Bobby Rader thanked everyone for their support of the sheriff’s office and welcomed them to tour the new 49,000-square-foot facility, designed by Burns Architecture and erected by White Construction Company.
While some of the LCSO staff have already relocated to the new headquarters, supply chain issues impacting technology and equipment have delayed the entire staff, particularly the 911 dispatch center, from relocating from the old sheriff’s office on Beaumont Ave.
The law enforcement center complex is actually two buildings – one for the sheriff’s office, emergency management and Texas Rangers and another 9,000-square foot annex that is dedicated to the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace, Texas game wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The buildings were designed by Kenny Burns with Burns Architecture and were erected by White Construction Company. Funding for the estimated $25 million project came from the issuance of a 20-year, low-interest certificate of obligation that was approved by Liberty County Commissioners Court in June 2020.
The new sheriff’s office has:
- a foyer area for the public with a buzzer to reach the dispatch center afterhours;
- a reception desk behind a glass window;
- an enclosed dispatch center that has its own breakroom and sleeping quarters that can be used during times of natural disasters and emergencies;
- a training room with a large drop-down projection screen, raked seating and desks that can accommodate 120 people; this room may also be used for press conferences or to open up to other agencies as a training site (each desk also will have outlets for phones, tablets and laptops);
- a backup generator to power the building in times of emergency;
- gym for LCSO employees;
- male and female locker rooms with showers;
- large rooms for evidence and weapons storage; and
- ample office space for deputies, supervisors, support staff and the sheriff.
Wednesday’s open house included a cornerstone dedication ceremony by the freemasons of the Grand Lodge of Texas.
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn prepared an elk chili that was served to guests by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse.