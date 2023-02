The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 26, 2023:

Guardado, Yesenia – Hold for Harris County

Edwards, Earl Van Jr. – Assault

Zepeda, Jose Naun – Driving While Intoxicated

Acosta, Sydney Lynn – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon (two counts), Burglary of a Building, Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Mail and Hold for Harris County

Goss, Donald E. Jr. – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Acosta, Sydney Lynn Edwards, Earl Van Jr. Guardado, Yesenia Zepeda, Jose Naun

Share this: Twitter

Facebook