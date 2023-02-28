Lori Eggleston Sager passed away peacefully at her home in Baytown on Feb. 22, 2023. She was 61 and surrounded by her loving family.

Lori was born on July 4, 1961, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Earl Roy Eggleston and Marjorie Ila Murray. She spent most of her childhood years in Dayton, Texas. Lori truly loved the Texas way of life.

Her life was dedicated to her loving family, grandchildren and her work in the marine shipping industry.

Lori is survived by her son, Michael Marcontell, his wife, Shelby, and three grandchildren, Hadley, Stevie and Luke. She also is survived by her brother, Pat Eggleston, and his wife, Barbara; two sisters, Lisa Wilson and Mary May; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Roy Eggleston and Marjorie Ila Murray, and her brothers, Michael Eggleston and Richard Eggleston.

Lori was bigger than life. She always had a smile on her face that would light up a room and a spirited sense of humor that made everyone laugh.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas 77535.

Lori was an avid dog lover. In her memory, the family welcomes donations to the City of Baytown Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in lieu of flowers. Details for the shelter are: 705 N. Robert C. Lanier Drive, Baytown, Texas, 77521. For more information, call 281-422-7600.

