The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 27, 2023:

Perdomo-Castro, Jefry Daniel – Evading Arrest or Detention

Prevost, Aline Talaya – Injury to a Child and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Dews, Tayzah Lashay – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon (no mugshot)

Heredia, Oscar – Possession of Marijuana

Tebo, Garland Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Torres, Yoleisy Torres – Assault/Family Violence

