CMC Railroad Office relocating to Dayton

Liberty Development Partners, a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources, today announced the relocation of the CMC Railroad office to 202 North Church Street in downtown Dayton, Texas. The new office is located across the street from the City of Dayton offices enabling Liberty Development Partners and CMC Railroad to continue working closely with the City of Dayton and Liberty County to create jobs and economic growth for the area.

CMC Railroad operates out of Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 1,350-acre rail-served industrial park in Dayton. The logistics park is being developed by Liberty Development Partners into a world-class manufacturing, distribution, storage, and transportation hub for global companies.

The current infrastructure improvements to Gulf Inland Logistics Park include:

Completion of the engineering for the expansion of Stilson Road with construction to start in 90 days. The expansion to 41 feet wide with full concrete will accommodate heavy haul trucks and improve Gulf Inland’s connection to Highway 90.

The March 2023 completion of the drainage and detention project, a benefit to incoming industrial tenants.

Utilities including water, sewer, and fiber have already been connected to Gulf Inland Logistics Park through Stilson Road.

Engineering for the improvements to Rolke Road is expected to be complete by April 2023.

“After the acquisition of Gulf Inland Logistics Park and CMC Railroad in July 2022, Liberty Development Partners started work revitalizing the site, which has held great potential, but sat nearly dormant for many years,” said Marcus Goering, Principal of Liberty Development Partners. “The new office location allows us to collaborate effectively with our partners at the city and the county levels to deliver quality infrastructure improvements to serve the site and the community.”

One of the few dual rail served sites available in the region, Gulf Inland Logistics Park provides a world class site for logistics, transportation, and manufacturing businesses to locate and grow their business. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad. CMC Railroad has a planned capacity of more than 2,700 railcars, in addition to existing BNSF and Union Pacific capacity.

The park’s location at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 also provides nearby access to Interstate 10, Interstate 59, Interstate 45 and State Highway 146. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is also located within 100 miles of five Texas ports – Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston, and Freeport. Gulf Inland is offering spaces for sale, lease, or build to suit from 100,000 square feet to 1,500,000 square feet. The site offers more than 10 million sq. ft. of industrial, office and commercial buildings.

Since the acquisition of Gulf Inland Logistics Park in Q3 of 2022, the volume of inquiries for new and relocating manufacturing companies with domestic and international operations has only continued to grow.

About Liberty Development Partners

Liberty Development Partners is a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources dedicated to the funding and development of Gulf Inland Logistics Park and future logistics, manufacturing and rail served projects. Paul Connor, Principal of Connor Investment Real Estate, has managed $1 billion in real estate investment and development since 2001.

Marcus Goering, Principal of Logistics and Development Resources, served as President of CMC Railroad from 2010 until 2019 and has more than 35 years of transportation and real estate development experience. Together they are working to transform Gulf Inland Logistics Park into a world class logistics center for companies’ to grow their business and operations. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit https://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/.

About Logistics and Development Resources

Logistics & Development Resources brings decades of logistics and rail industry experience to your project. The company is focused on delivering value to your company through innovation, dedication and over 30 years of experience. Logistics & Development Resources has the expertise to assist with your project, acquisition or operation to ensure success.

About Connor Investment Real Estate

Connor Investment Real Estate invests in real estate and development with a focus on residential developer/ builder financing and actively-managed land bank investments which consistently achieve high-teen gross returns to the investment partnerships. The company targets undeveloped or early-stage land parcels in master planned communities, single-family lot developments, and undervalued multi-use land parcels maturing for development within two to five years. Geographic targets vary with opportunities, but investment focus is on the larger metropolitan areas of Texas and the Sunbelt states.

