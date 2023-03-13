Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office donates items to women’s center

In November of 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began

investigating a multi-faceted case involving substantial retail thefts from multiple stores.

Detectives worked in partnership with HEB Asset Protection, Kroger’s Organized Crime Group and Home Depot Asset Protection to apprehend and charge Alexis Garcia and Deangelo Garcia with Felony Theft. Both suspects were linked to over a dozen thefts and robberies where large amounts of cleaning products were stolen.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized all the stolen cleaning products as evidence in this case. Texas Code of Criminal Procedure mandates that seized evidence must be returned to the rightful owner or destroyed if an owner cannot be identified.

Sheriff Henderson recognized that the destruction of such useful items would be a shame and therefore petitioned the Montgomery County Commissioners Court to sign an Order and Resolution to allow the seized items to be donated to the Montgomery County Women’s Center.

The Commissioners Court unanimously voted in favor of this resolution and the donation of the items.

The Montgomery County Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing

survivors of domestic violence a complete continuum of services including an emergency shelter.

These supplies will go a long way in helping these ladies as they courageously embark on their healing journeys.

