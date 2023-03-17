Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 15, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2023:

Whitman, Brittani Layne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Webb, Mathew Ryan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hammock, Billy Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Deleon, Aniseto – Smuggling of Person

Eskridge, Austin Cole – Improper Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid, Unsafe Speed, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (no mugshot)

Zomant, Tommy Allen – Driving While License Invalid

