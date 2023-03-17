Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 15, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2023:

  • Whitman, Brittani Layne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Webb, Mathew Ryan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hammock, Billy Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Deleon, Aniseto – Smuggling of Person
  • Eskridge, Austin Cole – Improper Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid, Unsafe Speed, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (no mugshot)
  • Zomant, Tommy Allen – Driving While License Invalid
Deleon, Aniseto
Webb, Mathew Ryan
Whitman, Brittani Layne
