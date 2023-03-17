Medical Moment: The benefits of seeing a nurse practitioner in primary care

Have you been to your primary care doctor’s office recently and noticed you can get in more quickly if you see a nurse practitioner instead of a medical doctor? Or perhaps you see your doctor and a nurse practitioner interchangeably?

As the demand for primary care grows, more and more clinics across the U.S. are hiring nurse practitioners to work alongside doctors. Nurse practitioners — officially called advanced practice registered nurses — are nurses who have completed extensive education and training and have earned their master’s or doctorate degrees in nursing.

“Our nurse practitioners partner with us to assess patients and help diagnose, develop and oversee comprehensive treatment plans for chronic and acute illnesses,” said Dr. Irfan Dadabhoy, a family medicine physician with Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Baytown. “Every patient is unique, and we enjoy getting to know all of our patients and working with them to achieve their individual healthcare needs and goals.”

What can a nurse practitioner do?

“Our team of physicians and nurse practitioners collaborate to provide exceptional treatment with integrity, respect and compassion,” Dadabhoy said.

Some potential nurse practitioner responsibilities include:

Assessing patients, collecting health history, and performing physical exams

Ordering diagnostic and laboratory tests, and analyzing results

Making diagnoses

Developing, administering and overseeing treatment plans, including prescribing medication and other therapies

Making referrals to specialists and coordinating care

Educating patients, families and caregivers to promote healthy lifestyles, prevent disease and manage chronic illness

Through communication, education and promoting healthy lifestyles, our nurse practitioners can help reduce frequent office visits, ER visits and hospitalizations.

“In our clinic, nurse practitioners provide individualized health care that incorporates patients and their families to ensure the best outcomes,” he said. “Our nurse practitioners help us empower our patients to help them better care for themselves through information and health education.”

What is a nurse practitioner’s limit?

If a nurse practitioner helps oversee a patient’s chronic condition, at Houston Methodist, the team ensures the patient sees his or her physician at least every third visit. Annual exams at Houston Methodist are also typically completed by the physician.

“While nurse practitioners serve as an extension of the physician,” Dadabhoy said, “if there is a specific concern about a patient, she or he consults with us and we work collaboratively,” he said.

The bottom line: Nurse practitioners in a primary care setting help patients access care quickly, prevent and manage disease, and maintain healthy lifestyles — along with enhancing patient satisfaction.

