Cleveland ISD partners with DonorsChoose to fund classroom projects

The Cleveland Independent School District (ISD) has partnered with DonorsChoose.org to provide funding for classroom projects. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that allows individuals to donate money to fund classroom projects for public school teachers.

With this partnership, Cleveland ISD teachers can create project requests on the DonorsChoose website, describing their classroom needs and the amount of funding required to complete the project. Donors can then search the website for projects that align with their interests and make a donation.

Various Cleveland ISD teachers and staff members have experienced the potential of this platform first-hand, with 57 fully-funded projects providing over $41,000 in donations so far in the 22-23 school year.

One faculty member taking full advantage of this opportunity is softball coach Alyssa Hollie, who is leading the pack with eight fully-funded projects this school year alone. Coach Hollie has used the funding from each project to directly benefit the softball program.

“With the help of DonorsChoose, we are able to provide every athlete in our softball program with essential equipment and materials. Being able to help provide our athletes with the necessary equipment needed to play the game of softball is always a blessing,” says Hollie. “The special part about these projects is that they were mainly funded by OUR community members wanting to support OUR girls and OUR program. It’s not obligation or luck that raises $4,000 in one day, it’s support and support is fuel.”

With only eight weeks left in the 22-23 school year, Cleveland teachers look to continue utilization of the DonorsChoose platform to fund projects for the remainder of the year. If you wish to contribute, you can do so at www.donorschoose.org/theclevelandway.



