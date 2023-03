The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2023:

Hart, Jahray Ju – Hold for Harris County

Dietrich, Erin – Liquor Violation, Class C

Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order

Eakin, Billy Ray – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wyatt, Anthony Scott – Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for Midland County and Hold for Tyler County

Rios-Palacios, Diego Alexander – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

