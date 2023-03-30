Simonson seeking reelection to Liberty City Council

Libby Simonson is announcing her candidacy for Liberty City Council in the May 6 election.

“I have had the honor and privilege to represent the citizens of Liberty since May of 2011. I feel that I have represented the citizens well and have voted for the betterment and improvement of the City of Liberty,” said Simonson.

Simonson recognizes that infrastructure, such as streets and drainage systems, are a major concern for Liberty residents.

“Infrastructure is difficult and cannot be corrected overnight. It is a very time consuming, slow and expensive process. We are doing our utmost best to work on the infrastructure to improve our City. We are working on road repairs throughout the city. Although this has been a slow process, it has been a steady process,” she said.

Simonson also realizes that utility bills are another concern for Liberty residents.

“Unfortunately, in today’s economy, all utility rates throughout our State have been affected by increases in costs. Please understand that your utility bill is for all services – water, sewer, garbage and electric. Yes, there is a fuel surcharge, and yes, every electric provider charges a fuel surcharge. They may call it something else TDU charge, assessments etc. but it is a fuel surcharge,” she said. “When comparing our total rate per KWH to other electric providers, we are competitive. You also have to take into consideration that the electric fees also help support our City budget.”

She is proud that the City has kept the property tax rate steady for many years.

“We try our best to create a budget that keeps the tax rate flat. Unfortunately, in order to do that we must give up some things,” she said. “I am ready and willing to discuss any of these issues any time with anyone. Feel free to reach out to me. I ask for your continued support and vote as I will be honored and privileged to continue my service on City Council.”

Editor’s note: All candidates seeking local offices are invited to submit a free announcement to Bluebonnet News. All entries must include a photo and should be written as a press release. Announcements must be submitted before April 24, the first day of early voting. To submit, send an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

