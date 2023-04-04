Children scramble for eggs, prizes at Bunny Blast in Cleveland

The 11th Annual Bunny Blast Easter Egg hunt drew dozens of children to Old City Park in Cleveland on Saturday. This free Easter event is hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland.

“It was a great turnout for the event. The weather was perfect and the kids seemed to enjoy everything,” said Ashleigh Broussard, director of the Cleveland Convention and Visitors Bureau and coordinator for the Unity Committee. “The petting zoo that is part of this event has become a big hit. We are already looking forward to next year.”

Before children arrived on Saturday, volunteers scattered 7,500 candy-filled plastic eggs and 12 golden prize eggs throughout the park. The Easter Bunny arrived via a Cleveland fire truck, and then interacted with children throughout the event, posing for photos with families.

Children stop to pick up eggs that were scattered across the lawn at Old City Park in Cleveland on Saturday.

This event is made possible only through the support of local businesses and organizations. The Unity Committee is an all-volunteer committee that works through the City of Cleveland.

Tarkington 4-H sponsored the petting zoo. Egg/candy sponsors are Cleveland Parks Superintendent Cody Arnold, Southside Bank, Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, City of Cleveland and Bluebonnet News. Prizes for the golden eggs were sponsored by McWilliams and Son Air Conditioning and Heating.

Ella Harkness found one of the golden eggs at this year’s Bunny Blast in Cleveland. She is pictured with Ashleigh Broussard, who coordinates the event with volunteers. A child gets a little help from her family member at Bunny Blast on Saturday. The Easter Bunny greets children at Bunny Blast on Saturday. Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness brought along his wife, Jennifer Bergman, and 4-year-old twins, Hudson and Ella, to Bunny Blast this year. He is pictured with Hudson. Families line up for Bunny Blast on Saturday.

If you missed this egg hunt, there will be others happening this weekend in Liberty County. Here are some other options:

