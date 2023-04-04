Cleveland PD cracking down on narcotics

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department have made numerous narcotic arrests over the last several weeks, and Police Chief Darrel Broussard wants to commend the officers for their hard work.

Officers have agreed “to take one street at a time to keep the City of Cleveland safe,” Broussard said.

“If any individual is identified to be involved with illegal crimes, you will be arrested if law enforcement identifies you as a suspect, and the existence of probable cause is present,” Broussard said.

Cleveland Police Department recorded the recent arrest of the below individuals:

March 21, 2023, Timothy Franklin Mosley, 40, of Cleveland, Texas, Possession of Controlled Substance, PG 1 /1-B > = 4g < 200g;

March 22, 2023, Travis Todd Weeks, 49, of Pollok, Texas, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office;

March 22, 2023, Travis Lee Sanders, 36, of Cleveland, Texas, Possession of Controlled Substance, PG 1/1-B>= 4g < 200g;

March 24, 2023, Goldie Ann Hodges, 45, of Livingston, Texas, Montgomery County warrant for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.;

March 25, 2023, Curtis James Hightower, 61, of Cleveland, Texas, State of Texas Parole Violation;

March 25, 2023, Natasha Ann Whitaker, 40, of Beaumont, Texas, Jefferson County Warrant – Motion to Revoke – Possession of Controlled Substance;

March 25, 2023, Morgan Hunt, 22, of Cypress, Texas, Harris County Warrant – Harassment;

March 26, 2023, Samantha Rose Etheridge, 35, of Cleveland, Texas, Fraudulent use or Possession of Identifying Information;

March 28, 2023, Sherry Lavon Collier, 43, of Livingston, Texas, Warrant Polk County – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;

March 29, 2023, Roberto E. Perales, of Houston, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/ 1- B>= 1g < 4g;

March 30, 2023, S.T. Franklin Jr., 64, of Cleveland, Texas, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/ 1-B>= 1g < 4g;

March 30, 2023, Veronica Cherie Harris, 33, of Cleveland, Texas, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/ 1-B>= 1g < 4g;

March 31, 2023, Michael Anthony Miller, 40, of Cleveland, Texas, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B >4g < 200g;

April 1, 2023, Herman Lee Lewis, Jr., 66, of Cleveland, Texas, State of Texas Parole Violation and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information; and

April 4, 2023, David Earl Manuel Jr., 34, of Cleveland, Texas, Liberty County Capias – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.

For the month of March 2023, Cleveland police officers made a total of 72 arrests.

Citizens are encouraged to report any illegal or suspicious activity in their community by calling Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-7867. All callers remain anonymous.

