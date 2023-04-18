Political forum set Thursday for Cleveland City Council races

On Thursday, at 6 p.m., Bluebonnet News will be moderating a political forum where voters can hear from their potential Cleveland City Council candidates.

Those interested in learning more about each candidate’s platform and why they should be voted into office in the May 6 election are encouraged to attend this free, public event.

Rachel Hall, who serves on the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation, will be assisting in moderating the event, as will Bluebonnet News Editor/Publisher Vanesa Brashier.

Most candidates seeking Cleveland City Council will be at the forum to present their individual platforms. Through lively discussion and thoughtful Q & A, voters will have an opportunity to get to know each of the candidates better and understand the main issues at hand for this election.

Questions may be submitted prior to the start of the event in person or by emailing editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

During the event, each candidate will provide an introduction up to three minutes long before the Q & A begins. The forum will be shared online through Facebook Live on Bluebonnet News’ Facebook page.

Light refreshments and water will be provided by Bluebonnet News.

