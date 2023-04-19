Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2023:
- Peels, Bridget Erlena – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Mosley, Timothy Franklin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bedgood, Kenneth Allen – Hold for Tyler County-Burglary of a Building-Failure to Appear
- Vanwinkle, Jewells Marie – Criminal Trespass
- Klingman, Donovan Keith – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct
- Harris, Christof Layne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Medlow, Jeremy – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Speeding and Hold for Harris County-Forgery