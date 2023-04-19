Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 17, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2023:

  • Peels, Bridget Erlena – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Mosley, Timothy Franklin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bedgood, Kenneth Allen – Hold for Tyler County-Burglary of a Building-Failure to Appear
  • Vanwinkle, Jewells Marie – Criminal Trespass
  • Klingman, Donovan Keith – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct
  • Harris, Christof Layne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Medlow, Jeremy – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Speeding and Hold for Harris County-Forgery
