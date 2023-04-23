Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2023:
- Slavens, Zackary Hunter – Terroristic Threat of Family and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- Wilridge Jackson, Jaleesa Tarita – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hangian, Christina Yvette – Hold for Harris County-Theft and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information
- Tapia, Isacc – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hernandez, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
- Kirkwood, Jade Allen – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County-Retaliation