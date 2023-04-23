Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 21, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 21, 2023:

  • Slavens, Zackary Hunter – Terroristic Threat of Family and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Wilridge Jackson, Jaleesa Tarita – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hangian, Christina Yvette – Hold for Harris County-Theft and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information
  • Tapia, Isacc – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Jose – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Kirkwood, Jade Allen – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Harris County-Retaliation
Hangian, Christina Yvette
Hernandez, Jose
Kirkwood, Jade Allen
Slavens, Zackary Hunter
Tapia, Isacc
Wilridge Jackson, Jaleesa Tarita
Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, April 20, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.