Jones Public Library honorariums and memorials

Honorariums
In Honor of:
- Sullivan, Rachel: We All Play, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma
- Pruitt, Haywood “Frosty”: Mere Christianity, Occupational Outlook Handbook, given by DHS Class of 1973
- Weibelhaus, Donna: Unicorn Princesses, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma
- Noyer, Meadow: Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma
Memorials
In Memory of:
- Myers, Freddie: A Teacher’s Love, The Giving Tree, given by Aneisha Remsing
- Eberle, Addisyn Claire: Thank you God, given by Bobby and Dava Glatfelter
- Eberle, Addisyn Claire: How Much is a Little Girl Worth, given by Boswell Family
- Crayton, TJ: Follow Me to Hell, given by Jones Library Staff
- Crayton, TJ: Natural Wonders of the World, given by Friends of Jones Library
- Mason, Rita: Paper Mice, given by Cathy Harbour
- Pruitt, Dwight: A Library, Pairs of People, Baker and Taylor: Blast off to Space City, Black Boy Black Boy, Ohana Means Family given by DHS Class of 1973
- Pruitt, Dwight: Lift Every Voice, given by The City of Dayton
- Pruitt, Dwight: Texas Almanac, San Antonio, Austin, The Texas Hill
- Country, Created to Dream, The World Almanac Book of Facts, given by DHS Class of 1980
- Park, Sue: The Library Lion, given by Jones Library Staff
- Park, Sue: Charles M. Schulz, given by Friends of Jones Library
- Thompkins, Mary: The Defined Dish, given by Carla Weaver
- Breeden, Katy: The Mitford Secret, The Metropolitan Affair, Mouse Seasons, given by The Breeden Family
- Breeden, Katy: Western Art of the 21st Century: Native Americans,
- Western Art of the 21st Century: Cowboys, given by Liberty County Art League
- Ekvall, Dr. Don J: Meet a Veterinarian, All About Veterinarians, given by The Drawhorn Girls, Sally Larson, Weet Franklin, Dixie Baker and Tootie Ramsey