Jones Public Library honorariums and memorials

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Honorariums

In Honor of:

  • Sullivan, Rachel: We All Play, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma
  • Pruitt, Haywood “Frosty”: Mere Christianity, Occupational Outlook Handbook, given by DHS Class of 1973
  • Weibelhaus, Donna: Unicorn Princesses, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma
  • Noyer, Meadow: Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

Memorials

In Memory of:

  • Myers, Freddie: A Teacher’s Love, The Giving Tree, given by Aneisha Remsing
  • Eberle, Addisyn Claire: Thank you God, given by Bobby and Dava Glatfelter
  • Eberle, Addisyn Claire: How Much is a Little Girl Worth, given by Boswell Family
  • Crayton, TJ: Follow Me to Hell, given by Jones Library Staff
  • Crayton, TJ: Natural Wonders of the World, given by Friends of Jones Library
  • Mason, Rita: Paper Mice, given by Cathy Harbour
  • Pruitt, Dwight: A Library, Pairs of People, Baker and Taylor: Blast off to Space City, Black Boy Black Boy, Ohana Means Family given by DHS Class of 1973
  • Pruitt, Dwight: Lift Every Voice, given by The City of Dayton
  • Pruitt, Dwight: Texas Almanac, San Antonio, Austin, The Texas Hill
  • Country, Created to Dream, The World Almanac Book of Facts, given by DHS Class of 1980
  • Park, Sue: The Library Lion, given by Jones Library Staff
  • Park, Sue: Charles M. Schulz, given by Friends of Jones Library
  • Thompkins, Mary: The Defined Dish, given by Carla Weaver
  • Breeden, Katy: The Mitford Secret, The Metropolitan Affair, Mouse Seasons, given by The Breeden Family
  • Breeden, Katy: Western Art of the 21st Century: Native Americans,
  • Western Art of the 21st Century: Cowboys, given by Liberty County Art League
  • Ekvall, Dr. Don J: Meet a Veterinarian, All About Veterinarians, given by The Drawhorn Girls, Sally Larson, Weet Franklin, Dixie Baker and Tootie Ramsey
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

