Helen L. Kealy, 82, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was a native of Lamar, Missouri, and a resident of Newport News, Va., for the past year. Helen worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed attending Olivet Christian Church in Newport News. She was also a member of SOWER (Service on Wheels Ever Ready).

Helen was preceded in death by her father Charles McNary, mother Cinnie Wiseman, brothers Charles McNary Jr. and Ray McNary, and her daughter Shelly (Wells) Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Thomas H. Kealy Sr., daughter Sondi Jo (Wells) Caufield, son Stanley Wells, and sisters Norma Jean McNary and Patty Pauline McNary. Visitation for Helen Kealy will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment for Helen will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

