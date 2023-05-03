Austin Bank announces new branding

“Same bank. Same name. Same family. New look,” shares East Texas-based Austin Bank regarding its new logo, tag line and brand colors.

The bank is the same bank it has always been, with the same commitment to its customers, employees and communities. They have simply modernized their look. The Austin family and all leadership remains the same. Austin Bank is proud of its commitment to the communities they have served for over 120 years.

This new branding is part of the long-term vision for the bank and the communities it serves. They have always worked behind the scenes, evolving to serve customers better and building relationships that last while increasing their capacity to do more. The new tagline “With you for good” speaks to their commitment to being there for you in happy times and in tough times – and all of those times in between. It is how they have always served and how they always will.

“I am proud of the new look for the bank,” shares Jeff Austin, Jr., Senior Chairman of the Board and a third generation banker. “Austin Bank has been built on the philosophy of hard work, humility and down-to-earth service that has been a staple of bank culture since the day my grandfather started in the banking business. This new look reflects the direction we are going in the future while encompassing who we are and who we will remain.”

“Our new look reflects all the good that is happening every day in our offices, and out in the communities we serve,” comments Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board. “As a fourth generation banker, I have seen many changes in the industry. Austin Bank has a long history as a strong, community bank and our new branding references that history and the strength, support and stability we commit to providing future generations.”

The new branding takes effect on Wednesday, May 3. Exterior signage across the company will be changed to reflect the new brand over the next few months. Interior changes will follow at a later time.

To learn more about the changes, please visit AustinBank.com/with-you-for-good for additional information and details.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East and South East Texas locations within 26 cities and 14 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 114 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.

