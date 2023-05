Liberty County election results for May 6 races

The total number of early voters in the May 6 election for Liberty County was 1,636, including absentee ballots. All totaled, with Election Day, just 2,479 people voted.

Traditionally, the turnout for May elections is much less than the March primary and the November general elections as the only races are for city and school races.

As of 10:38 p.m., here are the final election results:

Cleveland ISD, Position 6

Deborah “Wendy” McNair – 432

Aaron Montesnieto – 217

Cleveland ISD, Position 7

Marvin Searles – 528

Liberty City Council

Libby Simonson – 173

John Hebert Jr. – 306

Dennis Beasley – 152

Patti Barrow – 146

City of Ames – Mayor

Barbara L. Domain – 68

Cornelius Gilmore – 52

City of Ames, Position 3

Eddie White – 68

Rudy Cole – 62

City of Ames, Position 5

Reggie Rollins Jr. – 58

Audrey Harrison – 72

City of Kenefick, Position 1

Mike Taylor – 15

Joel Fingleman – 17

City of Kenefick, Position 5

Rory Handley – 21

Herbert Allen Anderson – 7

City of Kenefick, Position 3

Marlee Goodman – 9

Marty Cole – 19

Dayton ISD, Position 3

Davalyn Newsome – 146

Thomas Payne – 497

Dayton ISD, Position 4

Josh Day – 550

City of Dayton – Mayor

Martin Mudd – 319

Mike George – 177

Dayton City Council, Position 4

Tonya Smikal – 386

Dayton City Council, Position 5

Ron Peroni – 214

Valorie Barton – 255

Dayton City Council, Position 1

Sherial Lawson – 278

Josh Townsend – 214

Devers ISD, Position 4

Donna Hebert – 53

Devers ISD, Position 5

Jake Pennington – 19

Seth Traywick – 56

Hardin ISD, Place 6

Elaine Tidwell – 190

Christopher McCarty – 199

Hardin ISD, Place 7

Michelle Hotaling – 253

Amy Addison – 139

City of Cleveland Mayor

Danny Lee – 301

Robert Wolfe II – 220

Rodney Harrison – 28

City of Cleveland, Position 1

Julius Buckley – 168

Brent McWaters – 145

Durlene Davis – 217

City of Cleveland, Position 2

Roscoe Warwick Jr. – 316

Jack Wieghat – 162

James Franklin – 69

Daisetta City Council, Position 2

Ryan Taylor – 46

Daisetta City Council, Position 4

Vorice “Scotty” Baucum – 25

Chance Bailey – 61

City of Plum Grove, Position 1

Deborah Ann Bell – 32

Rodney Walker – 32

City of Plum Grove, Position 3

Froy Ortiz – 29

Danielle Enloe – 34

City of Plum Grove, Position 5

Diana Chunn – 28

Kevin Lee – 35

