Liberty County Jail arrest report May 5, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2023:

  • Moreno, Magnum Cole – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Wallace, Travis Scott – Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threat to Interrupt a Public Place , Criminal Trespass
  • Switoyus, Regina Leah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Aldridge, Derrick Lamont – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication
  • Aldrige, Wilbert – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cook, Chrystal Renee – Parole Violation
  • Johnson-Sikorski, Amy Dawn – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to give False Information, Revocation of Probation – Possession of Marijuana
Moreno, Magnum Cole
Wallace, Travis Scott
Switoyus, Regina Lee
Aldridge, Derrick Lamont
Aldrige, Wilbert
Cook, Chrystal Renee
Johnson-Sikorski, Amy Dawn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.