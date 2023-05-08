Liberty County Jail arrest report May 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2023:

Moreno, Magnum Cole – Sexual Assault of a Child

Wallace, Travis Scott – Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threat to Interrupt a Public Place , Criminal Trespass

Switoyus, Regina Leah – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Aldridge, Derrick Lamont – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Aldrige, Wilbert – Driving While Intoxicated

Cook, Chrystal Renee – Parole Violation

Johnson-Sikorski, Amy Dawn – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to give False Information, Revocation of Probation – Possession of Marijuana

