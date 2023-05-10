Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 8, 2023:
- Bland, Wayde – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Izaguirre-Rodriguez, Gustavo – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest
- Ayrow, Aaron-Jamal – Driving while Intoxicated
- Santibanez, Adriel Peralta – Possession of Marijuana
- Tullos, Jessica Michelle – Murder
- Robinson, Deon Deaunta – Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Possession of Marijuana, Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon
- Renfro, Brian – Public Intoxication
- Lema, Wany – Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody, Tampering With a Witness and Sexual Assault