Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 8, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 8, 2023:

  • Bland, Wayde – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Izaguirre-Rodriguez, Gustavo – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest
  • Ayrow, Aaron-Jamal – Driving while Intoxicated
  • Santibanez, Adriel Peralta – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Tullos, Jessica Michelle – Murder
  • Robinson, Deon Deaunta – Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Possession of Marijuana, Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon
  • Renfro, Brian – Public Intoxication
  • Lema, Wany – Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody, Tampering With a Witness and Sexual Assault
