Suzette Kelley, 43, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Suzette was born on Thursday, June 15, 1978, in Houston, Texas to Truly Guthrie Hay. Suzette is preceded in death by her brother, Nik Hay.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Robert “Bobby” Kelley; her children Zachery Johnson, Skyla Johnson, Cody Kelley, and  Abigail Kelley; sisters, Jessica Jones, Alysica Jones, and Tiffany Hay; brothers, Herbert Hay, Andrew Hay, Joseph Hay, Randy Jones, Brandon Jones, Jonathan Jones; her grandsons, Tanner and Tex Kelly; along with many loving family and treasured friends. 

