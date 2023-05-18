Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2023:
- Allen, Brandon Lane – Indecent Exposure
- Bledose, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Injury to a Family Member
- Campbell, Jason Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Casteneda, Rafael – Aggravated Robbery
- Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Burglary of a Habitation
- Guillory, Byran Dominic – Disorderly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
- Hawthorne, Tiffany Ann – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
- McNutt, James – Possession Controlled Substance