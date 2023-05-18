Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2023:

  • Allen, Brandon Lane – Indecent Exposure 
  • Bledose, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Injury to a Family Member
  • Campbell, Jason Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Casteneda, Rafael – Aggravated Robbery
  • Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Burglary of a Habitation
  • Guillory, Byran Dominic – Disorderly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
  • Hawthorne, Tiffany Ann – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
  • McNutt, James – Possession Controlled Substance
