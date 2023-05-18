Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2023:

Allen, Brandon Lane – Indecent Exposure

Bledose, Ashtin Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Injury to a Family Member

Campbell, Jason Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Casteneda, Rafael – Aggravated Robbery

Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr – Burglary of a Building, Burglary of a Habitation

Guillory, Byran Dominic – Disorderly Conduct/Discharge Firearm

Hawthorne, Tiffany Ann – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm

McNutt, James – Possession Controlled Substance

Allen, Brandon Lane Bledose, Ashtin Denise Campbell, Jason Wayne Casteneda Rafael Coleman, Kenneth Allen, Jr Guillory, Byran Dominic Hawthorne, Tiffany Anne McNutt, James

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

