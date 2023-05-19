Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2023:

  • Cleveland, Mozel, III – Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle
  • Guidry, Marquise DChun – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
  • Hilton, Amanda Nicole – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 
  • Stanliy, Hayes – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Vega-Beristain, Erika Elizabeth – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury 
  • Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
