Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2023:

Cleveland, Mozel, III – Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Guidry, Marquise DChun – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Hilton, Amanda Nicole – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Stanliy, Hayes – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Vega-Beristain, Erika Elizabeth – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

