Houston Astros Orbit to visit Liberty

The Liberty Municipal Library’s Summer Reading Program is just around the corner, and this year’s program will be the best ever, with six weeks of professional entertainment, crafts, prizes, and lots of reading fun. To kick the program off to an exciting start, the famous Houston Astros mascot, Orbit, will appear in one performance only on June 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Center, inside Liberty City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Street. Everyone is invited to visit the always-entertaining Orbit. Wear your Astros shirt!

Monday, June 12, is the first day for participants to check out books and pick up reading logs. Then on Thursday, June 15 at 2:30, readers will be treated to cold, delicious snow cones, and the Liberty Fire and Police Departments will be there with a police car, a fire truck and an ambulance for readers to explore. This event will be held under the trees on the back lawn of the Cultural Center.

On June 22, at 2:30, Liberty Center, Talewise will present “Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together,” a 45-minute, high-energy performance that uses a story to teach science. Volunteers from the audience will help the performer conduct several exciting science experiments that bring the story to life.

Craft Day will return on June 29 with new craft activities to enjoy, and on July 6, professional puppeteer Greg Ruhe of Puppet Pizzazz will dazzle the audience with his wide variety of puppets.

On July 13 magician John O’Bryant will perform his unforgettable magic in a show that never fails to amaze the crowd. Volunteers will assist John with special magic tricks.

July 20 will be the program grand finale with the return of Big Time Bubbles, where kids can play in a large field of bubbly foam! It’s a full hour of fun in mountains of cool foam. This was everyone’s favorite event last summer, and the library has had many requests for its return.

Parents are encouraged to get their children signed up before the event begins, and registration is done online through any of these sites: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyMunicipalLibrary/; https://liberty.ploud.net/; or https://www.instagram.com/libertymunicipallibrary/?hl=en. Look for the Google Docs link to open the registration form. Or scan the QR code to open the registration page. For those without internet access, the staff will assist with registration.

Children from birth through sixth graders are invited to participate, and there will also be a teen program. Every participating child must have an up-to-date Liberty Library card, and cards are free to Texas residents with official Texas ID.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901. The library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

