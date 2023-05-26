Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter to host open house

We are paw-sitive you’re going to have a great time at the Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter open house! Take a look at their shelter (3831 Perry Ave., Mont Belvieu) and take a tour, meet all of their adorable adoptable pets, learn more about their foster and volunteer programs – and sign up to serve, plus a lot more.

There will be something for everyone at the shelter – whether you have two legs or four – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Want to learn more about the shelter? Go to www.montbelvieu.net/animalservices or www.facebook.com/MBanimalshelter

