Nancy Beth Goodrum was born October 14, 1950, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Claudy and Annibel Lopes Doss. She went to her Heavenly Home on May 26, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 72.

Nancy lived in Conroe, Texas, and worked at the Splendora High School for many years. The most important thing to her was her family. Nancy enjoyed spending time with them and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie an Annabelle Doss; husband, Jake Elroy Goodrum. Nancy is survived by her beloved sons, Brian Wade Goodrum and wife Sarah, Christopher Carl Goodrum; brother, Ronnie Doss; grandchildren, Rainey Adell Goodrum, Cash Archer Goodrum, Piper Paige Goodrum.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Splendora Assembly of God from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Splendora Assembly of God at 10 a.m. with Bro. Glen Mead officiating.

Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Leonard Meeks Jr, Waylon O’Neal, Roy Goodrum, Edward Goodrum, Glenn Doss, Ray McGoldrick.

