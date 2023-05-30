Bridgehaven CAC hosting open house on June 21

Mark your calendars for June 21 when Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy in Dayton hosts its open house at 2601 N. Winfree St., Dayton. Everyone in the community is invited to join Bridgehaven CAC at its office in Dayton for an informative and inspiring day.

“At Bridgehaven CAC, we are dedicated to supporting children who have experienced abuse in our community. Our Open House offers a unique opportunity for you to learn more about our crucial work and how you can contribute to creating a brighter future for these deserving children,” said Karen Kearly in an emailed statement.

During the event, guests will be able to take a guided tour of the facility and see the safe and nurturing environment that has been created for children and meet Paula Torres, executive director, to gain valuable insights into her vision for Bridgehaven CAC.

They will also have an opportunity to discover Bridgehaven CAC’s mission to provide hope and care to the children of Liberty and Chambers counties, and learn how they are supported on their journey to healing and recovery, and find out how to make a difference by supporting the center.

“Whether you are interested in joining our board of directors, volunteering your time or becoming a valued donor, we offer various ways for you to contribute,” she said.

Guests will also enjoy refreshments and engage with compassionate community members who share a common goal of making a positive impact on the lives of children.

The open house will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

About Bridgehaven CAC

Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope, care, and support to children who have experienced abuse in Liberty and Chambers counties. Through our comprehensive services and compassionate approach, advocates empower children on their journey to healing and recovery.

