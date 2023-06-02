Donna Gail Brock, 72, of Devers, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loving family.

Donna was born September 20, 1950, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Charles Herndon and Stella Jeraldine Evans. Donna devoted her life to raising her children and doting on her grandchild.

She enjoyed reading mystery and thriller novels, spending time with friends and family and watching crime dramas as well as her all-time favorite show “Call the Midwife.”

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Linda Smith and brother Gary Herndon.

She will be forever missed by her husband, Hewitt “Rocky” Brock of Devers, Texas; daughter Jennifer Brock-Garcia and husband Liam of Austin, Texas; son Scott Brock and wife Linda of San Marcos, Texas; grandchild, Samuel Brock Garcia of Austin, Texas, as well as a host of friends and relatives.

Cremation under the direction of ATX Cremation in Austin, Texas. Memorial service to be held at First Baptist Church of Devers on June 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. All who wish to attend this celebration of her life are welcome.

