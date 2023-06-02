The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2023:

Burns, Brittany Kay – Hold for Bay City

Campbell, Dustin Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Kelton, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Christiana – Assault of a Public Servant

Ramsey, Matthew Scott – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)

Richard, Craig – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon, Theft of a Firearm, Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction (no mugshot)

Watson, Jonathan – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Whalin, Ammon Ra – Possession of Marijuana, Driving while Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Deadly Conduct, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Minor Consuming Alcoholic Beverage

