The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2023:
- Burns, Brittany Kay – Hold for Bay City
- Campbell, Dustin Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Kelton, James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez, Christiana – Assault of a Public Servant
- Ramsey, Matthew Scott – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)
- Richard, Craig – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon, Theft of a Firearm, Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction (no mugshot)
- Watson, Jonathan – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions
- Weeks, Jennifer Ann – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Whalin, Ammon Ra – Possession of Marijuana, Driving while Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Deadly Conduct, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Minor Consuming Alcoholic Beverage