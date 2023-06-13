Kenneth Ray “Scratch” Bullock

Kenneth Ray “Scratch” Bullock, of Point Blank, Texas, was born August 28, 1945, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Herman Mixon Bullock and Dorothy Marie McMullen Bullock. He passed away June 12, 2023 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 77.

Kenneth was a millwright for 40 years and last worked for Louisiana Pacific. He loved hunting, fishing, and anything to do with being outdoors. Kenneth loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Leroy Bullock and Herman William Bullock.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Bullock; son, Kenneth Ray Bullock Jr and wife Darlene; daughter, Patricia Payne and husband Louis Ritchie; brother, James Douglas Bullock; grandchildren, Ashley Shears, Zachary Payne, Clayton Payne, Kathryne Payne, Jimmy Robbins, Candice Washburn, Dominque Ritchie, Hope Ritchie, Victoria Ritchie, April Ritchie; 10 great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery at a later date.

