Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare announced the reopening of their Crisis Stabilization Unit on June 18, 2023 – the unit was closed in November of 2021 after reaching a critical registered nurse staffing shortage during the pandemic.

A crisis stabilization unit provides short-term residential treatment for up to 16 adults in a secure and protected treatment environment licensed in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 577 (relating to Private Mental Hospitals and Other Mental Health Facilities).

CSU services are provided by medical personnel, mental health professionals, and trained support staff with documented competency in the provision of crisis services designed to reduce an individual’s acute mental health symptoms. When reopened, Tri-County’s CSU will become one of three still operating in the state of Texas.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit program, which is one of two programs located in the Psychiatric Emergency Treatment Center building, 706 Metcalf St., Conroe, had to be remodeled and relicensed by the state of Texas because it was closed down for over a year – the license for the remodeled facility was received from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on June 1, 2023.

The CSU is funded, in part, with American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to Tri-County from the Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to reopen this facility after being shut down for 20 months,” said Evan Roberson, Executive Director of Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have seen a rapidly growing demand for all of our services – which is continuing post-pandemic – and it was important to both Tri-County Board of Trustees and Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court that we reopen the Crisis Stabilization Unit. This is a critical resource for our community, especially for local law enforcement and first responders, and provides care close to home. The Tri-County Board and I are very grateful to the Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court and their willingness to use County ARPA funds to support the CSU.”

Roberson thanked Montgomery County legislators, including Senator Brandon Creighton for their support of the CSU.

Senator Brandon Creighton (R), Conroe, said of the reopening, “Congratulations to the team at Tri-County Behavioral Health on the reopening of the Crisis Stabilization Unit. Securing funding in the state budget was a priority of mine this session, because this is a meaningful investment that will make a difference for the health and safety of our region.”

Services at the new location will begin Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Board Trustees:

Patti Atkins, Liberty County, Chair; Gail Page, Liberty County, Vice-Chair; Jacob Paschal, Walker County, Secretary; Honorable Tracy Sorensen, Walker County, Trustee; Sharon Walker, Montgomery County, Trustee; Morris Johnson, Walker County, Trustee; Richard Duren, Montgomery County, Trustee; Major Tim Cannon, Montgomery County, Trustee; and Carl Williamson, Liberty County, Trustee. Ex-Officio members of the Board include Rand Henderson, Sheriff, Montgomery County; Bobby Rader, Sheriff, Liberty County; Chief Deputy Don Neyland, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office; and Lieutenant Keith DeHart, Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

About Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

Founded in 1983, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare is one of 39 Community Centers in Texas which provide services to persons with mental illnesses and intellectual/developmental disabilities to all of the 254 counties in the state. Tri-County is a unit of local government sponsored by the Commissioners’ Courts of Liberty, Montgomery and Walker Counties and is funded primarily through contracts with the Health and Human Services Commission, billing for insurance for services, and grants. Tri-County provided services to just over 20,000 persons with mental illness (including over 5,000 adults and children in crisis), persons with intellectual/developmental disability and/or substance use disorders in Fiscal Year 2022. For more information visit http://www.tcbhc.org or call 800-550-8408.

