The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 11, 2023:

Price, Gabriel Thomas – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Smesny, Gary Louis – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Snyder, Alexandra Venus – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

