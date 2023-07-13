Lone Star College-Online sees growth in its first year

Lone Star College is meeting students where they are with its newest campus, LSC-Online. LSC’s eighth official college opened in fall 2022 with 3,643 students. Since spring 2023, 4,291 students find great value in taking courses virtually through LSC-Online.

“Lone Star College understood that while many people wanted to earn a college education, various factors hindered them from attending courses in person,” said Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., LSC Executive Vice Chancellor, LSC-Online CEO and LSC-University Park Acting President. “Lone Star College-Online allows those students to complete their degrees virtually in two years, the same for those who take on-campus classes.”

The 17% increase in enrollment at LSC-Online is a credit to the comprehensive resources available such as 100% virtual student support services (advising, tutoring, library services and 24/7 technical support) and dedicated faculty and staff who specialize in online teaching and learning.

“Lone Star College-Online has provided an excellent support system that allowed me to work to provide for my family and earn a college education,” said Olga Martinez, LSC-Online student. “Attending Lone Star College is one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

LSC-Online has over 30 programs that lead to an associate degree (arts, science or applied science) or an accredited certification. Offerings include administrative services, business administration, computer and digital technology, energy, manufacturing and construction trades, health sciences and teaching.

There’s still time to enroll in a fall course at Lone Star College. Visit LoneStar.edu to view a list of available classes. Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

