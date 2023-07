The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 15, 2023:

Diggs, Barry Jude – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Earls, Heather Renee – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ellington, Jade – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Diggs, Barry Jude Earls, Heather Renee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook