Cleveland ISD, in partnership with the Health Centers of Southeast Texas, announced that they will be offering free vaccines to the students of Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School at this year’s Meet the Teacher nights.

Santa Fe Middle School’s Meet the Teacher event will be on August 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Middle School will be holding it’s Meet the Teacher event on August 4 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

It is asked that parents bring their driver’s license and insurance information to receive the vaccinations.

The vaccinations required by the state for 7th graders are a Tetanus booster and 1 Meningococcal vaccine. A current/updated copy of students’ shot record will be required by CISD to receive returning students’ class schedule for the upcoming school year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

