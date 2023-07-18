Dayton PD recognizes outstanding work of three officers

In a heartfelt address to the Dayton City Council on Monday, July 17, Police Chief Derek Woods took the opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work of three officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the efforts of these dedicated employees, admitting he occasionally lets such commendations slip through the cracks.

According to Woods, the officers, Detective Chris Duos, Detective Joseph Myers, and Officer Anthony Walker, demonstrated their unwavering commitment to their community and Dayton PD during a recent homicide case. Walker was additionally commended for his actions during a life-threatening incident involving a young man who had been shot 12 times.

“A couple weeks ago, we had a homicide here in town. It happened around 7:30 one evening and these guys all responded. Anthony was the first one there and rendered aid to the now deceased, but he did an excellent job of doing everything he could until the EMTs got there,” Woods said. “Chris got there and called Joe in to help, and they worked pretty much all night. I think we left here around 3 o’clock that morning, and they beat me back to the office the next morning.”

Even though they had no leads initially, their tireless work resulted in the identification and arrest of a subject by the following evening, Woods said.

“I wanted to let you know, these guys, this is the quality of folks y’all have working. When it’s time to go to work, these guys work, and they don’t stop until something gets done and until they get some results. So, I just wanted to recognize them,” Woods said.

After presenting the three with certificates, Woods then announced the presentation of a Life-Saving Award to Officer Walker for his actions during an incident in August 2022.

“In August of last year, 2022, we had another huge row here and a young man was shot 12 times. Anthony was one of the first ones to respond. And he used a tourniquet and multiple other options available to him on scene. As a result, that young man lived. It was touch-and-go for a little bit, but [Anthony] rode in the ambulance with him all the way over to the helipad here so they could LifeFlight him and continued to render first aid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

