Lone Star College offers tips to ‘beat the heat’

Rising temperatures in Texas and across the country are causing many people to suffer from hyperthermia, an overexertion condition caused by hot and humid conditions, resulting in heat illnesses or death. The Lone Star College Health Sciences department offers helpful suggestions to keep you and your family safe this summer.

“Current heat waves can contribute to hyperthermia and heat stroke,” said Nickie Loftin, RN, LSC-Kingwood Nursing Director.” A high internal temperature (greater than 104°F) can cause permanent neurologic, brain damage and even death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports hyperthermia occurs when the body fails to control its temperature through sweating and can’t cool down. The body temperature can rise to 106°F in 10 to 15 minutes. Several factors can increase a person’s chance of developing heat-related illnesses including age (older adults and younger children), dehydration, heart disease and obesity. Other heat-related concerns include exhaustion, cramps, heat rash and sunburn.

“As the temperature rises, the body will struggle to get rid of the excess heat,” said Kim Zapata, M.Ed., LSC-CyFair Emergency Medical Services Department Program Director. “Hyperthermia can cause confusion, nausea and vomiting, increased respiration, fatigue, rapid heart rate and dehydration.”

The CDC recommends the following actions if someone shows signs of a heat stroke or other heat-related concerns.

Seek immediate medical assistance.

Take the victim to a shady area.

Try to cool the person down rapidly.

Monitor their temperature.

“The most important thing you can do is to remain hydrated; consistently replacing fluids will help reduce your overall temperature,” said Loftin. “If you must be outside, try to stay out of direct sun or wear a hat.”

The Health Sciences program at Lone Star College prepares students to enter the fast-changing and growing health care industry. The department offers associate degrees and certifications in various fields and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Visit LoneStar.edu/Programs-of-Study for more information.

View additional CDC guidelines on heat-related illnesses at CDC.gov/Disasters/ExtremeHeat.

