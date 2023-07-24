The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2023:
- Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Gore, Matthew Ray – Burglary of Habitation, Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Identify/Giving Fictitious Info
- Green, Derrick Clay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Hebert, William Albert – Property Theft
- Johnson, Destiny Nashee – Property Theft
- Leal, Brandon Gerardo – Hold for Galveston County (Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon)
- Mahaffey, Laisea Summer – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Sharp, Brandon – Public Intoxication
- Tullous, Katherine Alicia – Possession of a Controlled Substance