The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2023:

  • Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Gore, Matthew Ray – Burglary of Habitation, Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Identify/Giving Fictitious Info
  • Green, Derrick Clay – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Hebert, William Albert – Property Theft 
  • Johnson, Destiny Nashee – Property Theft
  • Leal, Brandon Gerardo – Hold for Galveston County (Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon)
  • Mahaffey, Laisea Summer – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Sharp, Brandon – Public Intoxication
  • Tullous, Katherine Alicia – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Bledsoe, Ashtin Denise
Gore, Matthew Ray
Green, Derrick Clay
Herbert, William Albert
Johnson, Destiny Nashee
Leal, Brandon Gerardo
Mahaffey, Laisea Summer
Sharp, Brandon
Tullous, Katherine Alicia

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.