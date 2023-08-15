Dayton man accused of causing death of 9-month-old baby

A Dayton man is facing a charge of Injury to a Child relating to an incident on Friday, Aug. 11, that ultimately led to the death of a 9-month-old boy. Jeffery Maddox Dailey, 29, is being held without bond in the Liberty County Jail following his arrest on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, DPD officers responded to the 600 block of E. Waring for a medical call around noon Friday. The call suggested that the child was having a medical emergency and was non-responsive.

“Officers arrived on scene and began CPR on the child until EMS personnel arrived. The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital by LifeFlight, and was later pronounced deceased,” Woods wrote in his media release.

According to Woods, during the investigation, it was alleged that the child was drowned by Dailey, who was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

An autopsy performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office over the weekend revealed the cause of death to be consistent with acute blunt force trauma with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding.

Dailey was originally charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years of Age, Woods said, but after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, the charge was changed to Injury to a Child, which carries a maximum penalty range of 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison.

