Fallen tree knocks out power in Liberty

The City of Liberty is working to make repairs to a power line that that was knocked down by a falling tree Tuesday afternoon.

With temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits for a few more hours, City Manager Tom Warner says the City is doing its best to restore power in a timely manner.

He expects that power will be out for up to three more hours, coming back on sometime in the early evening. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.

“The initial report for the fallen tree said that a fire was started when the tree fell. We’ve also had a grass fire to which firefighters are responding,” he said.

Recognizing that some residents, particularly the elderly and very young, are susceptible to heat stress, Warner said that if someone has a true medical emergency to please call 911 to reach EMS and firefighters.

However, if residents have another option – such as going to a relative or friend’s house in a neighboring community – he recommends they try option so that firefighters and medics are able to respond to other calls for help.

The power outage is impacting a large portion of the City, including downtown. The Liberty County Courthouse closed early and sent employees home for the day.

